Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 1.2%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.82. 9,379,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 42,838,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.91.
Rivian Automotive Stock Performance
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
About Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
