Sarah Condella Sells 2,000 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sarah Condella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Sarah Condella sold 1,724 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $102,267.68.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sarah Condella sold 1,880 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $106,953.20.

On Friday, February 23rd, Sarah Condella sold 1,021 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $60,974.12.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sarah Condella sold 1,079 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $66,358.50.

On Thursday, February 15th, Sarah Condella sold 965 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,279.95.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 1.2 %

Exact Sciences stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,852,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average is $65.07. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $120,308,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth about $91,558,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,360,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after buying an additional 659,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

