Short Interest in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Declines By 11.3%

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the February 29th total of 12,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQNR. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,774,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,974,000 after acquiring an additional 134,688 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 694,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after buying an additional 139,952 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,284,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,241,000 after buying an additional 444,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 89.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 21,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 61.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 258,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after buying an additional 98,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,602,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $29.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 11.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

