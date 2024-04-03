Short Interest in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Drops By 8.7%

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the February 29th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:FN traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.57. 593,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,381. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.81 and its 200-day moving average is $183.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $229.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $99,045,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fabrinet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 559,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

