Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) and Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Head to Head Comparison

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) and Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lion Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Lion Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Siebert Financial and Lion Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siebert Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Siebert Financial has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Group has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Siebert Financial and Lion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siebert Financial 8.97% 11.25% 0.83% Lion Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Siebert Financial and Lion Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siebert Financial $50.10 million 1.70 -$1.99 million $0.16 13.44 Lion Group $27.06 million 0.05 -$31.56 million N/A N/A

Siebert Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

Summary

Siebert Financial beats Lion Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siebert Financial

(Get Free Report)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services. The company also offers self-directed retirement accounts, as well as lends customers a portion of the market value of marginable securities held in the customer's account. In addition, the company provides data technology platform that offers various services, such as email and messaging, market data systems and third party trading systems, business productivity tools, and customer relationship management systems. Further, it offers a Robo-Advisor platform that provides clients with an automated wealth management solution; and various insurance products, such as fixed annuities, personal insurance, property and casualty insurance, natural disaster insurance, and life and disability. The company has 12 branch offices in the United States. Siebert Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida. Siebert Financial Corp. was formerly a subsidiary of Kennedy Cabot Acquisition, LLC.

About Lion Group

(Get Free Report)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services. The company's trading platform allows users to trade various futures products on futures exchanges worldwide, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Singapore Exchange, the Hong Kong Futures Exchange, and Eurex Exchange; stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and Hong Kong Stock Exchange; and the People's Republic of China stocks listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange that are eligible for the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs. It also creates, mints, and sells the MetaWords NFTs; and operates Lion NFT platform for buying and selling the MetaWords NFTs. The company has a strategic partnership with Dawa Future Graphic Technology Co., Ltd. to develop its Lion World Metaverse project. Lion Group Holding Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.