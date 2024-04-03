Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.59

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 737102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Sintana Energy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of C$157.38 million, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruno Maruzzo sold 100,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total value of C$38,000.00. Company insiders own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

