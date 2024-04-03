Sleepless AI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $195.47 Million (AI)

Sleepless AI (AI) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Sleepless AI has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Sleepless AI token can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sleepless AI has a total market capitalization of $195.47 million and approximately $34.60 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sleepless AI Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessai.net/home. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 140,937,500 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 1.58061366 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $45,307,093.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sleepless AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

