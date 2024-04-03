Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Stock Price Up 7%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Free Report) traded up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $48.00. 390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.

Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average is $37.31.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

