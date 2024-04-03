SOLVE Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.32 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, SOLVE has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $18.32 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002821 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

