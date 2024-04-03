Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Shares Up 33.3%

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 177,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 562% from the average session volume of 26,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Southern Empire Resources Stock Up 33.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Southern Empire Resources Company Profile

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. The company has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Oro Cruz Property located in the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, southeast California; option to acquire 100% interest in Pedro Gold Project covering an area of 1,788 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; option to acquire 100% interest in the VLM Project located in northwestern México; and option to acquire 100% interest in the Centauro Gold Project located in Chihuahua, Mexico, as well as acquires the La Loma Gold Project located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

