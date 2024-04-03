Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Southern Energy Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$28.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.23.
Southern Energy Company Profile
Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.
