SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) Shares Down 0.1%

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.76. Approximately 149,081 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 95,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64.

Institutional Trading of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Free Report) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.85% of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF

The SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (SPSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated global investment-grade sukuk of various maturities and weighted by market value. SPSK was launched on Dec 30, 2019 and is managed by SP Funds.

