SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.40

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.40 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 29.79 ($0.37), with a volume of 145440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.38).

SRT Marine Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £66.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -734.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.86.

About SRT Marine Systems

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking System, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for monitoring, managing, and controlling fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and controlling system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

