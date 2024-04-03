Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Down 4.4%

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.67. 601,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 516,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STGW shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stagwell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.12 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,438.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stagwell by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stagwell by 2.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 112,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Stagwell by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

