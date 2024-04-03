Stelco (TSE:STLC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$44.86 and last traded at C$44.50. Approximately 276,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 166,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Stelco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.06.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

