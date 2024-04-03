Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.60

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$50.60 and last traded at C$50.50, with a volume of 1200615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$49.99.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.46.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 16.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.7390892 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
