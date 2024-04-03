Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.60

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$50.60 and last traded at C$50.50, with a volume of 1200615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$49.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.46.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. The firm has a market cap of C$67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.09.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 16.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.7390892 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.