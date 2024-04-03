Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.88

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 52761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRID shares. Cormark raised their price objective on Tantalus Systems from C$1.85 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Tantalus Systems from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The company provides industrial Internet-of-Things smart grid network, edge-computing endpoints, and a suite of enterprise software applications that are used across various departments within a utility and artificial-intelligence -enabled data analytics to help utilities and manage their grids.
