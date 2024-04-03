TELUS (TSE:T) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.12

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$21.12 and last traded at C$21.43, with a volume of 2225378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. CIBC upped their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.00.

TELUS Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of C$5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.16%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

