Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Hits New 1-Year High at $123.52

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $123.52 and last traded at $122.70, with a volume of 66030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.61.

Separately, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.14 and a 200 day moving average of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.87 million. Tennant had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $61,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $61,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $267,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,293 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Tennant by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 35,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tennant by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,250,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,600,000 after acquiring an additional 24,019 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

