Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Raised by Derbend Asset Management

Derbend Asset Management boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,242 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 2.8% of Derbend Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.38. 82,587,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,260,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

