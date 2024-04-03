Tezos Achieves Market Cap of $1.20 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00001854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and $26.34 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001407 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000885 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000655 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 997,464,192 coins and its circulating supply is 976,825,433 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

