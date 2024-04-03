The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,552. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 234.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.94.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 761.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

