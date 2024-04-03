The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,033. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.48.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,066,414 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

