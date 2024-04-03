The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.18 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 7,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 91,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RMR

The RMR Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. The company has a market cap of $739.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.30.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The RMR Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in The RMR Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The RMR Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.