Threshold Trading Down 20.3% This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Threshold has a market cap of $421.58 million and approximately $35.05 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04470206 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $52,895,867.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

