Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Trading Up 1%

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.26 and last traded at $47.26. 9,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 52,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.80.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion and a PE ratio of 12.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 19.89%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

