Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.61. Approximately 281,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 310,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $824.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tutor Perini

In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $211,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 20,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $251,757.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $211,683.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 68,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,201 shares of company stock worth $822,980. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,003,000 after buying an additional 60,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 21,117 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 42,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

