Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Trading Up 6.2%

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.61. 281,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 310,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $824.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $359,539.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $211,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 68,346 shares in the company, valued at $907,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $359,539.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 112,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,201 shares of company stock worth $822,980. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 25.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 420,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 86,141 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 79.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,697,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 146,033 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 7.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 754,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 50,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

