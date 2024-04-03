United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.11. Approximately 4,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 8,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter.

About United States 12 Month Oil Fund

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (USL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 12 Month Light Sweet Crude Oil index. The fund tracks light, sweet crude oil spot prices using an average of the 12 nearest-month NYMEX WTI crude oil futures contracts. USL was launched on Dec 6, 2007 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

