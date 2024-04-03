UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Trading Down 6.3%

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 1,069,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,417,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UWMC shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

UWM Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.50 million, a P/E ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.60.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.26). UWM had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of ($114.58) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of UWM by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UWM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 19,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of UWM by 46.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of UWM by 28.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

