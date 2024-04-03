Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 802,541 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 617,652 shares.The stock last traded at $63.15 and had previously closed at $63.85.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.51.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.