Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 802,541 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 617,652 shares.The stock last traded at $63.15 and had previously closed at $63.85.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.51.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
