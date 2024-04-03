Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.68. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

