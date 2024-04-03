Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$45.28 and last traded at C$45.14. Approximately 60,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 67,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.11.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.91.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.