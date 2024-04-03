Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,562 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,509. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.