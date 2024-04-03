Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Ballentine Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,946,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 28.8% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,410,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 81,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after buying an additional 31,282 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,237,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,577. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $363.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

