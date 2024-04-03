Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTI traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $257.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,237,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.39 and a 200 day moving average of $233.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

