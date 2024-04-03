Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 373,952 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 243,281 shares.The stock last traded at $141.34 and had previously closed at $142.58.

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,403.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,600,000 after buying an additional 1,105,464 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 214.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after buying an additional 487,927 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,923.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after purchasing an additional 372,386 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,127,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,595,000.

About Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

