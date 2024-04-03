Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.04

Shares of Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.04 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21.04 ($0.26), with a volume of 3856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.29).

Various Eateries Stock Down 8.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.51. The company has a market capitalization of £36.83 million, a P/E ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 0.11.

About Various Eateries

Various Eateries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Restaurant and Hotel. The company operates two brands across 15 locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

