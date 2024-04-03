Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Reaches $0.0223 on Exchanges

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $60.17 million and $1.17 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus BUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02233885 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,174,175.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus BUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus BUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.