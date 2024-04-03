Verditek (LON:VDTK) Trading 9.1% Higher

Verditek PLC (LON:VDTK – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 7,287,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,636,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Verditek Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.15 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.25.

About Verditek

Verditek PLC operates as a clean technology company in the United Kingdom, Italy, and rest of Europe. It manufactures and commercializes solar technologies, and lightweight flexible solar panels. The company's solar modules are used in various applications, such as transportation, real estate, consumer retail, and telecom sectors, as well as in caravans and holiday homes, solar carports and electric vehicle charging, and hotel, safari, glamping, and corporate events; and military, disaster relief, and construction camps.

Further Reading

