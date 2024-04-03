VerusCoin (VRSC) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00001834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $92.09 million and $5,272.14 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 75,908,871 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 75,901,659.48562819 with 75,901,665.5187271 in circulation. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.18798742 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $15,554.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

