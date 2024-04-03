Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Up 5.8%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.12 and last traded at $11.00. 110,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 113,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSP. UBS Group raised their price objective on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $696.77 million, a PE ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Viant Technology by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 51,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Viant Technology by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viant Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

