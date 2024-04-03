Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $22.33. 96,147 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 72,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,255,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,548,000 after acquiring an additional 35,697 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 29.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after buying an additional 132,872 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 1,868.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 246,508 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

