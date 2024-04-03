Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $22.33. 96,147 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 72,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.
About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
