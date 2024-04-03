Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.19

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 171995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vital Farms

Vital Farms Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $135.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,466,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,362,532.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $397,442.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,466,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,362,532.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,722. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 106.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 2,798.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.