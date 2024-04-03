Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.19

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 171995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Vital Farms Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $135.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,466,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,362,532.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $397,442.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,466,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,362,532.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,722. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 121,596 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 231,985 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

