Vivo Opportunity, Llc Sells 138,066 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERNGet Free Report) major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 138,066 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $856,009.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,152.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vivo Opportunity, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 1st, Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 181,117 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $1,266,007.83.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. 1,780,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,710. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a market cap of $387.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -0.63.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TERN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TERN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 37,952 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,309,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 664,076 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

