Vivo Opportunity, Llc Sells 138,066 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 138,066 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $856,009.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,152.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vivo Opportunity, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 181,117 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $1,266,007.83.

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. 1,780,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,710. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a market cap of $387.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -0.63.

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TERN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TERN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 37,952 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,309,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 664,076 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

