Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Jon Blotner Sells 3,282 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Jon Blotner sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $207,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, February 5th, Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $175,787.28.

Shares of W stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.41. 3,075,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,145. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average of $55.16. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $90.71.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on W. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Wayfair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $1,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,281,000 after buying an additional 386,717 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Wayfair by 3,978.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 367,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wayfair by 88.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 297,235 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 50.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

