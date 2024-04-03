Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Trading Down 0.8%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 47,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 126,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Wealth Minerals Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.81.

About Wealth Minerals

Get Free Report

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

