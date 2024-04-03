WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 1,659 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $1,859,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $705.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $312.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $727.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $647.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $476.75 and a 52-week high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.68%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

