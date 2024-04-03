WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,112 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $401,215,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,196,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $675,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,733 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,096,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CRM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,641,570. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.10 and its 200-day moving average is $254.65. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total transaction of $4,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,011,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,729,005.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $893,934.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,687,877.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total transaction of $4,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,011,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,729,005.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 913,175 shares of company stock valued at $261,391,996 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.